MK Dons remain in the hunt for another striker, with Will Grigg's future at Sunderland still unresolved.

Rumoured Sunderland and Newcastle United target Jamie Sterry has signed a new deal at Hartlepool United – and had revealed his reasoning behind the decision.

Meanwhile, ex-Black Cats stopper Remi Matthews is set to seal a shock switch to Premier League outfit Crystal Palace.

Barry Fry, director of football at Peterborough United, looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough United and Doncaster Rovers at Weston Homes Stadium.

Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting stories that you may have missed today:

Peterborough United director of football criticises Sunderland’s transfer policy

Peterborough United’s Barry Fry has said that he cannot understand Sunderland’s decision to Charlie Wyke’s contract expire.

The 31 goal striker was offered fresh terms on Wearside at the end of the season but instead signed for League One rivals Wigan Athletic.

Speaking to Football League World, Fry said: “Well the only thing that I can think of on that one is that they perhaps thought that if they got into the Championship, they would be able to attract a better striker.

“But, you’ve got to cover your back. Even if they had gone up and felt that he wasn’t good enough for the Championship, they could have sold him and got money for him, you know anyone that scores over 20 goals in any league is worth money.

“So I cannot understand why they didn’t secure his future and make him sign a new contract.”

The latest transfer news and gossip from around League One

League Two club Bristol Rovers have signed former Lincoln City winger Harry Anderson on a free transfer. (Various)

Middlesbrough and Bristol City are reportedly interested in signing Rotherham United striker Michael Smith. (Hartlepool Mail)

Portsmouth could be nearing a deal for Jake Hesketh following his Southampton release, with the midfielder reportedly keen on a move to Fratton Park. (Portsmouth News)

Cambridge United have announced that Brighton & Hove Albion youth teamer Jensen Weir has signed for the newly-promoted club on a season-long loan. (Various)

Ipswich Town have won the race to sign striker Joe Pigott, who was released by AFC Wimbledon at the end of last season. (Various)

