Ex-Newcastle United defender Jamie Sterry reveals why he signed new Hartlepool United contract despite Sunderland interest

The Black Cats were one of a host of EFL clubs reportedly keen on the former Newcastle United man after he helped Pools to promotion from the National League.

But the full-back has decided his future lies at Victoria Park, penning a two-year deal to remain with the League Two newcomers – citing the fans as a key reason for his decision.

"I am over the moon to re-sign for the next two seasons,” he said.

"I have loved every minute at the club and we are all looking to push on next season.

“Ever since I joined Hartlepool, the staff and the lads have been fantastic, and I am now just enjoying playing football.

“We have a big season ahead back in the Football League and I can’t wait to get going. The biggest factor for me was the fans. The support we had inside The Vic at the end of the season and the Promotion Final was surreal. The passion they have for the club is unbelievable and I can’t wait to play in-front of a packed-out Victoria Park next season.”

Elsewhere, former Sunderland academy graduate Nathan Thomas is on trial at Doncaster Rovers.

But the winger, who came through the ranks on Wearside before representing the likes of Sheffield United and Hartlepool United was forced off after just ten minutes of Rovers’ 4-0 win at Rossington Main.

He won’t travel with the squad on their pre-season tour to Scotland, but manager Richie Wellens says the door is not necessarily shut on a deal for Thomas.

“We can make a quick decision on some but others might have to just take it and come in for another week as the opposition get more difficult," he said. speaking to the Doncaster Free Press.

Meanwhile, Sunderland AFC have condemned the racist abuse named at a number of England players following the penalty defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

They posted a tweet saying: "We stand with @England and strongly condemn the abhorrent online racism aimed at some players following last night's game.

“As a group and as individuals, this group has consistently displayed leadership, character and class on and off the pitch.

“We are proud of them all.”

