The stopper joined the Black Cats on a one-year deal last summer but failed to earn a sustained run in the side throughout the 2020/21 season.

Lee Burge was preferred by both Phil Parkinson and Lee Johnson for the majority of the campaign, with Matthews making just 11 appearances during his time on Wearside – with a large number of those coming in cup competitions.

But the Sun report that the 27-year-old is now set to a move to the Premier League, with a switch to Crystal Palace thought to be close.

Ex-Sunderland goalkeeper Remi Matthews set to seal shock switch to Crystal Palace

Matthews is set to become the Eagles’ third choice goalkeeper, with the likes of Vicente Guaita and Jack Butland already on the club’s books.

Palace recently appointed Patrick Vieira as their new manager following the departure of Roy Hodgson.

