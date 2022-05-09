Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats go into the game at Hillsborough with a 1-0 lead as they look to book their place in the playoff final at Wembley.

The winner of the two legged fixture will go on to face Wycombe Wanderers for the final League One promotion spot as both teams look to earn promotion to the Championship.

Sunderland are set to take on Sheffield Wednesday

Should Sunderland secure their Wembley place, the League One play-off final will take place at Wembley on Saturday, May 21.

The match is being shown live on Sky Sports, meaning there are plenty of places where you can catch all the action.

Here is a selection of pubs screening the match in and around Sunderland.

- Fitzgeralds, Green Terrace

- Chaplins, Stockton Road

- Street Bar, Low Row

- Sloane’s, Sunniside

- Sam’s Bar, Sunniside

- Halo, Low Row

- Vesta Tilley’s, High Street West

- The Ship Isis, Silksworth Row

- Greens, City Centre

- The Chesters, Chester Road

- The Beehive , Holmeside

- Grannie Annies, Roker

- The Wolsey, Roker

- Ttonic, Vine Place

- The Stumble Inn, Chester Road

- The Cavalier, Silksworth

- Stack Seaburn

- The Peacock, High Street West

- Gatsby’s, Derwnt Street

- Port of Call, Park Lane