Loading...

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland League One play-off semi-final: Where can you watch the big game?

Sunderland are set to take on Sheffield Wednesday tonight in the second leg of their playoff semi-final - but where can you watch the big game?

By Sam Johnson
Monday, 9th May 2022, 3:13 pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The Black Cats go into the game at Hillsborough with a 1-0 lead as they look to book their place in the playoff final at Wembley.

The winner of the two legged fixture will go on to face Wycombe Wanderers for the final League One promotion spot as both teams look to earn promotion to the Championship.

On Friday, a packed Stadium of Light witnessed Alex Neil’s men gain the 1-0 advantage thanks to a Ross Stewart goal.

Sunderland are set to take on Sheffield Wednesday

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland play-off semi-final: Is the game on TV? Do awa...

Should Sunderland secure their Wembley place, the League One play-off final will take place at Wembley on Saturday, May 21.

The match is being shown live on Sky Sports, meaning there are plenty of places where you can catch all the action.

Here is a selection of pubs screening the match in and around Sunderland.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil

- Fitzgeralds, Green Terrace

- Chaplins, Stockton Road

- Street Bar, Low Row

- Sloane’s, Sunniside

- Sam’s Bar, Sunniside

- Halo, Low Row

- Vesta Tilley’s, High Street West

- The Ship Isis, Silksworth Row

- Greens, City Centre

- The Chesters, Chester Road

- The Beehive , Holmeside

- Grannie Annies, Roker

- The Wolsey, Roker

- Ttonic, Vine Place

- The Stumble Inn, Chester Road

- The Cavalier, Silksworth

- Stack Seaburn

- The Peacock, High Street West

- Gatsby’s, Derwnt Street

- Port of Call, Park Lane

- The Washington Arms, The Green

Sheffield WednesdaySunderlandLeague OneWembleyHillsborough