Can you spot yourself in our brilliant Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday fan pictures from Stadium of Light?

Sunderland’s Stadium of Light was packed on Friday night with more than 44,000 fans attending the League One semi-final clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

By Richard Mennear
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 1:06 pm

And we were there to capture some brilliant Sunderland fan pictures from the Stadium of Light stands, courtesy of Frank Reid.

Ross Stewart's goal separates the sides, meaning the tie remains on a knife-edge ahead of the return leg at Hillsborough, where the Owls have an outstanding record this season.

Boss Alex Neil was left a touch frustrated that their sides could not make more of some excellent chances at the start of the second half, but had no qualms with his side's overall display.

And he spoke of his delight at managing in front of a crowd of almost 45,000, the largest attendance in EFL play-off history.

The return leg takes place on Monday night.

Wycombe Wanderers and MK Dons are in the other semi-final, Wycombe with a 2-0 lead heading into Sunday’s second leg.

1. Superb support!

2. Sunderland have a 1-0 lead

3. A record EFL play-off attendance at the SOL

4. Fans show their passion

