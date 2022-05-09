Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair will face off over two legs for a spot at Wembley - against Wycombe Wanderers - with Sunderland taking a 1-0 goal lead from the first leg at the Stadium of Light.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Sheffield Wednesday…

When is it?

Sunderland boss Alex Neil

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland take on Sheffield Wednesday on Monday night at Hillsborough Stadium.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm.

What are the odds for Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland?

Sunderland win – 14/5

Draw – 12/5

Sheffield Wednesday win – 21/20

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

What TV channel is Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland on?

The clash between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday will be shown on Sky Sports.

Can I stream Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland online?

Sunderland fans won’t be able to stream the game.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith, James Copley and Joe Nicholson at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland?

There are no tickets left for Sunderland’s clash against Sheffield Wednesday with the Black Cats’ 2,000 allocation now having sold out.

Supporters have been advised by the club that all tickets must be purchased online unless you require a personal assistant ticket, which are available by calling the ticket office on 0371 911 1973.

Is there any team news ahead of Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland?

Sunderland’s major concern for the first leg was that Broadhead left the field in the previous game against Morecambe with an injury during the first half, casting doubt over his possible play-off involvement.

Indeed, the Everton loanee wasn’t fit enough for the bench as Sunderland won 1-0 thanks to Ross Stewart at the Stadium of Light.

Could there be extra-time and penalties tonight?

The away goals rule does not apply to EFL play-off games, so if the aggregate score is level at full-time then the game will go to extra-time, two 15-minute halves.