Rangers eyeing two strikers with ex-Sunderland man wanted by Michael Beale - reports
Rangers are still interested in signing former Sunderland, Fulham and Stoke City striker Josh Maja, according to reports.
Football Insider have stated that Maja is a key target for the Glasgow giants during the summer transfer window with two strikers wanted at Ibrox by manager Michael Beale.
Their report claims that Maja is a “top target: for Rangers having already been linked with a move to Ibrox during the January transfer window with the striker eventually staying put in France.
Having sold Maja to Bordeaux in the January of the 2018-19 campaign, Sunderland are entitled to 10 per cent of the profit Bordeaux make on Maja, who still has six months left on his deal.
The French outfit were relegated to Ligue 2 last season following financial issues with Maja netting e12 goals and notching four assists so far this campaign with talks of a new contract on the horizon.
Maja has spent time on loan at Fulham in the Premier League and Stoke City in the Championship in recent years and saw a move to Birmingham City collapse during the last transfer window.
The 24-year-old scored Bordeaux’s winner against Nimes Olympique recently to boost their Ligue 2 promotion hopes with the club currently sitting second.
“We must continue after the break,” Maja said after the game. “It’s very good for the club; we won, we took the three points. We have to continue after the break. We are happy. For the rest, we have to continue in this good state of mind, in training, to hope to win even more.”