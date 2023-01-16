Maja recently confirmed he is in talks with Bordeaux over a new contract with the forward netting once again for the Ligue 2 last weekend side amidst reports linking him with Spanish club Real Valladolid.

Maja’s departure from Wearside mid-way through Sunderland’s first season in League One was a controversial episode with the player and his agent often portrayed as the villain.

Having sold Maja to Bordeaux in the January of the 2018-19 campaign, Sunderland are entitled to 10 per cent of the profit Bordeaux make on Maja, who still has six months left on his deal. The French outfit were relegated to Ligue 2 last season following financial issues with Maja netting 11 goals and notching three assists so far this campaign.

Bordeaux forward Josh Maja celebrates with Bordeaux.

“I feel good. It’s not my best feeling because we drew in the last game,” the 24-year-old said after his side’s 1-1 draw against Amiens to girondins4ever.com. “I scored, but we need to be better in terms of results.

“Being top scorer, no, that’s not my goal. I have a goal. It’s to go back to Ligue 1. If that happens, if I have to be top scorer in the championship, it will be a good thing. But the most important thing is the team and winning matches.”

