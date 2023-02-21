Maja recently has netted 11 goals so far this season and has chipped in with three amidst contract and transfer speculation in France. Maja confirmed in January that he was is in talks with Bordeaux in Ligue 2 over a new deal.

Last month, the Academy of Light graduate was linked with Spanish outfit Real Valladolid and Fulham in the Premier League, where Maja enjoyed a loan spell two seasons ago. Recent reports from Football Insider, however, have claimed that Michael Beale’s Rangers are now interested in a deal for the striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maja’s departure from Wearside mid-way through Sunderland’s first season in League One was a controversial episode with the player and his agent often portrayed as the villain.

Bordeaux English forward Josh Maja celebrates with Bordeaux Brazilian midfielder Fransergio

Having sold Maja to Bordeaux in the January of the 2018-19 campaign, Sunderland are entitled to 10 per cent of the profit Bordeaux make on Maja, who still has six months left on his deal and is rated at around £4million. The French outfit were relegated to Ligue 2 last season following financial issues.

Should Maja’s next move come when he is out of contact, the Black Cats would miss out on any financial boost from the deal. The London-born Nigeria international netted 17 goals in 49 appearances whilst with Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as spending time on loan at Fulham in the Premier League and Stoke City in the Championship in recent years, Maja saw a move to Birmingham City collapse during the last window and was heavily linked with Nottingham Forest.