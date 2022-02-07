Outstanding. That's the Wearside people who gave shoes, hats, jumpers and shirts to an African community

Donations of shoes, shirts, jumpers and even Teddy Bears have been handed out to the people of Keroche, in Kenya, and they were all given thanks to donations from the Wearside area.

Gary is the president of Sunderland AFC Keroche, which he originally founded with John Eilbeck. Gary said none of the team’s success would have been possible without the support of John.

The people of Keroche in their donated clothing from Wearside.

The village of Karai, in Kenya, is the home of Sunderland AFC Keroche football team.

Established in 2012, the football team relies on donations from SAFC fans.

It has enjoyed huge success in recent seasons and the team, which plays in donated Black Cats strips, will be playing in the National Division 1 next year after a dramatic end to the season.

Gary is just back from a visit to Keroche and he said: “It was amazing. Some of the most memorable moments of this visit were when we distributed items such as shoes to the most vulnerable ladies in the village which were donated by Dawn Davison from Deneside, in Seaham.”

Gary Lamb pictured with locals in Keroche.

Other highlights included;

“Giving out knitted jumpers, hats and Teddy bears which were knitted by the ladies of Hawthorn village.

“Giving out shoes to the most vulnerable children of Karai primary school, which were donated by many individuals in the North East.

“And giving football shirts to all the young children, who attend our games as fans.

Grateful locals pictured with Gary Lamb.

“We also gave a full set of matching shirts to a local team called Feyenoord FC which were donated by Hexham FC, and a set of matching shirts to Great Rift Valley Lodge FC which were donated by Seaham Red Star FC."

Gary added: “Thank you to everyone who donated any kind of items, I hope you enjoy seeing the end results of the community receiving your donations.”

The people of Wearside can continue to support the team and the village, especially with donations of shoes, by contacting Gary on 07880 732078.

People can also find out more on the club’s Facebook page here.

Gary hands out donations of clothing in Keroche.

Gary Lamb with schoolchildren in Keroche.