Now that Jermain Defoe is back in Sunderland colours, we scoured the Echo archives for reminders of the arrival of famous faces you will remember.

From Ian Porterfield to Len Shackleton and Dave Watson to Niall Quinn, we have photos of them all at the start of their journey to star status.

How many did you see in action? Have a look and then get in touch with your memories of these top talents.

1. Niall arrives at Roker Park Niall Quinn signs for Sunderland in 1996, with Peter Reid there to greet him. Photo: se Photo Sales

2. Great days lay ahead Ian Porterfield is pictured on the day he signed for Sunderland. A little over five years later, he would write his name into SAFC history. Photo: se Photo Sales

3. Len puts pen to paper It's February 1948 and Len Shackleton signs for SAFC. Photo: se Photo Sales

4. Welcome, Big Sam Sam Allardyce signed for Sunderland in 1980 and he was given a warm welcome by Frank Clark and Ken Knighton. Photo: se Photo Sales