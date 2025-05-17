Young eyeing more progress and success with Silksworth CW

Wearside League club Silksworth CW have enjoyed one of the most successful years in their history.

Silksworth CW manager Kyle Young is bullish about his targets for his second full season in charge of the Wearside League club.

Following his appointment in November 2023, Young guided Silky to a sixth placed finish before revamping his squad last summer in a bid to challenge for honours. The hard work during the close-season paid off as Young’s side lifted the Shipowners Charity Cup for the first time in 70 years with a 3-1 win against Shotton Colliery and claimed a highest ever league finish of third place in the Premier Division table.

Silksworth CW lifted the Shipowners Charity Cup this season (photo Silksworth CW) | Silksworth CW

With thoughts now turning towards building on a remarkable year, Young admitted that he expects a number of his players to receive interest from clubs in the Northern League after their impressive performances throughout a historic season - but remains confident he can retain their services and build on the progress he has made during the campaign.

He told The Echo: “Our target has to be to challenge for the league next season and if you act likes a small fish, people will treat you like a small fish. I am confident in what we do here. There has been a massive upturn in where the club are because we’ve gone from a bottom half side to a top three side in less than a year so I can’t rush anyone. I can’t say we need to do this and that, these things take time but I can say we have a really good squad and we need to be seen to be aiming high and we just need to do our thing on the pitch.

“We will try our best to keep the squad but we know it’s not easy. I’ve been watching games, we have to be ready for a busy summer and making sure we can build on this. There will be Northern League clubs sniffing around and doing what we’ve done always puts eyes on you but, and not to be big headed, but what we offer on the training pitch and in the dressing room is better than what some can offer. The low player turnover is testament to that.”

Meanwhile, Farringdon Detached have confirmed Ben Whitfield has joined Keaton Trott on their managerial team for the 2025/26 season. Fara ended their current season with a 5-2 win at Annfield Plain in midweek as their campaign ended with a ten-game unbeaten run.

