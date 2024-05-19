'Unbelievable' former Newcastle United star praised after making history with Gateshead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There were words of praise for a former Newcastle United goalkeeper after Gateshead’s historic Wembley win.

Gateshead midfielder Regan Booty has hailed former Newcastle United star Rob Elliot as ‘unbelievable’ after he led the Tynesiders to FA Trophy success.

The former Republic of Ireland international stepped into the breach left behind by Mike Williamson when he left his role at the International Stadium to join League Two club MK Dons in October. After taking interim charge of the Heed, Elliot and assistants Carl Magnay and Louis Storey had to deal with a lengthy battle with injuries, the sale of key forward Stephen Wearne and several loan signings being recalled by their parent clubs midway through the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite suffering a number of blows, Gateshead still managed to claim a National League play-off place with a sixth placed finish in non-league’s top tier - although their EFL dreams came crashing down over a dispute over a ten-year security of tenure at the International Stadium. Elliot’s men bounced back in some style as they landed the FA Trophy for the first time in the club’s history last weekend with a penalty shoot-out win over Solihull Moors. Elliot is expected to be handed the Heed role on a permanent basis and is planning for the new season - and Wembley goalscorer Booty believes the former Magpies star will head into the summer of the back of doing a ‘fantastic job’ during his interim spell.

He told The Echo: “He’s been unbelievable when you consider the turnover of players and the injuries he’s had to deal with during his time in charge. There were players going back to their clubs after loans and players were sold too. He’s done a fantastic job and he’s helped us finish the season in a perfect way that really epitomises what we are about as a group of players. Rob is at the head of that so we did it for him as well.”

The Wembley win also brought a fitting end to what has been an impressive first season on Tyneside for the England C international. After joining the Heed in the aftermath of Maidstone United’s relegation from the National League, Booty went on to score four goals and provide five assists in 44 appearances and played a lead role in helping Elliot’s men secure a top seven finish in non-league’s top tier.