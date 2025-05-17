Thornaby will compete in Northern League Division One once again next season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thornaby manager Bobby Coltman has admitted Easington Colliery’s performances in their first season back in Northern League Division One have given him encouragement as his side prepare to return to step five of the non-league pyramid.

Just over 12 months have passed since Olly Hotchkiss led the Colliers back into the league’s top tier with a dramatic play-off final win at Newcastle Blue Star - and their progress since that historic victory has remained just as impressive. After securing a solid mid-table finish, Easington claimed silverware as a Kevin Pearn brace and a Dylan Elliott goal helped them to a 3-1 win against Shildon in the Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thornaby celebrate their promotion into Northern League Division One (photo Thornaby FC) | Thornaby FC

Thornaby will join the Colliers in Division One next season after claiming a penalty shoot-out win against Jarrow in the Division Two play-off final earlier this month and their plans for the new campaign are already underway. With promotion in the bag, Coltman has admitted the performances of the Colliers have shown him that thriving at a higher level after promotion is a realistic prospect.

He told The Echo: “Promotion has changed it (summer plans) a little bit with where we are looking for an extra bit of support with the squad. We don’t want a big turnover in the squad. We were encouraged by the three promoted sides last season doing well and they did well with recruitment - but they also kept the big chunk of the squad that got them promoted too. We want to be similar to that, we do need to improve but we have good players at the club that can help the club move forward.

“Encouragement is the word we should use, rather than saying inspiration because we don’t want to look like we are idolising clubs we will be competing against. We are encouraged by Easington’s performance. They’ve got a very good manager in Olly Hotchkiss and the job he has done has been fantastic so we are looking at what they have done and it’s given us encouragement.”

Your next non-league read: Haldane wants new mentality as Chester-le-Street Town look to move on