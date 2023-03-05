Swales hails Sunderland RCA character after dramatic win at Tow Law Town

Sunderland RCA manager Martin Swales dedicated Saturday’s dramatic win at Tow Law Town to his squad and the local community for their support during a testing time for the club.

Sunderland RCA manager Martin Swales

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After suffering a 6-0 home defeat against Redcar Athletic in the first game of his second spell as manager last weekend, Swales looked on his way to another loss as first-half goals from RCA old boy Luke Page and Daniel Craggs put the Lawyers in control.

But Swales was able to fall back upon the experience provided by some familiar faces after another hectic week of recruitment saw former RCA forwards Colin Larkin and Stephen Callen return to the club after spending time with Northern Premier League East Division side Consett.

Both players made a major impact as Larkin penalty reduced the arrears just a minute after Craggs had doubled the hosts’ lead because the veteran striker grabbed an equaliser as the hour-mark approached.

That set the stage for Stephen Callen to mark his comeback by firing a dramatic winning goal five minutes from time to leave Swales to hail his players for a truly memorable show of spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The Echo: “We were absolutely buzzing with the performance and character shown.

“Even at 2-0 down, we were the better side and the lads dug in Colin Larkin, Andy Brown and Clayton Davis all outstanding but it’s full credit to the young lads, who were brave and honest on the ball. It’s a great win for the club and hopefully it keeps us up. It’s now on to Tuesday night against my old foe and good pal Nicky Gray and his Whitley Bay side.

“For now, we are just over the moon for all of the lads and the community who have come out to help us when the chips were down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad