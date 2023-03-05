The home side were left incensed when referee Jeremy Simpson allowed Stoke to build out from their goalkeeper after stopping the game for a head injury moments before. Phil Jagielka had just cleared a Sunderland effort off the line and though the injured Stoke player was down in his own box, Sunderland had gathered possession in midfield bu the time play stopped.

To add to Sunderland's ire, the player in question stepped on the pitch into space and played a crucial role in spring Stoke City clear down the right flank.

Tony Mowbray was shown a yellow card at the interval as he walked on to the pitch to try and ask for an explanation as to why the ball had not been given back to his team.

Alex Neil and Tony Mowbray watch on at the Stadium of Light

"I just wanted an explanation from him," Mowbray explained.

"He flashes his yellow card at me, I don't understand why he can't just speak to me.

"I just wanted him to explain how he drops the ball at their goalkeeper's feet when the ball has been in our possession in midfield for a good seven or eight seconds before he stopped the game. So why hasn't the ball been dropped in our midfield, or at least given back to us by them.

"What I don't like is you can't talk to them, you're not allowed to ask a question. I'm not swearing, I'm not in his face, I just want to know why he's dropped the ball to their goalie when we have it in midfield.

"I'm not sure he was in control of the game. I don't want to try and change the narrative, though, we've lost 5-1 and well done to Stoke."

Neil felt the referee had perhaps been influenced by an incident earlier in the half, when play was delayed as Dan Ballard recovered from being struck at close range as he intercepted a Stoke City cross.

The Stoke bench were left incensed that Ballard was then allowed to defend the set play.

"I can understand Sunderland's frustration, because Ki-Jana [Hoever] comes on [and starts the move]," Neil said.

"We had the same with Dan Ballard earlier in the half and I said it the fourth official then, you can't let him stay on the pitch for three minutes [then come straight back on]. What he's done is then let it go for both teams and unfortunately for Sunderland and it costs them a goal."

Neil said the goal was crucial in defining the course of the match: "I think once you get the first goal, the game opens up even more and they start to force it, become more expansive and leave more space for us to counter.

"I knew it was going to be a contrast in styles, we're big, powerful and strong and Sunderland are a lot more technical, move the ball well.