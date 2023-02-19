Martin Swales ready for ‘biggest challenge’ after returning to Sunderland RCA

Martin Swales is preparing to take on his ‘biggest challenge’ after agreeing to take charge of former club Sunderland RCA at the end of the season.

The Ryhope-based club’s struggles have been well-versed in recent months and the last two weeks have brought a parting of ways with manager Steve Riley and the departure of the vast majority of their squad. After it was confirmed the club had withdrawn their intention to resign from the Ebac Northern League, a youthful RCA suffered 13-0 hammering at the hands of Division One rivals Heaton Stannington on Saturday.

However, the return of Swales and trusted coaches Gary Errington and Mark Cowan will be a welcome boost for the club and the former Ryhope CW boss is under no illusions of the size of the task that awaits him.

He told The Echo: “If I’m being honest, this is our biggest challenge. When we took over we were in the relegation zone and going down but we have a bunch of young kids here now and they’re in a tough league. We are looking at bringing in players with a bit of experience and we are putting seven days in there to help. I’d spent seven years at the club and it’s tough to see what’s happening.

“The kids have come in and done a good job, they’ve rolled their sleeves up and got on with it. It’s a big ask for them, they haven’t shirked it, but the club survived because they’ve come in and had a go. Now it’s about the main aim, which is ensuring the club stays in Division One between now and the end of the season and giving these young lads some experienced heads around them to help us do that.”