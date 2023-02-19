The Black Cats have an option to buy the PSG loanee at the end of the season following his initial loan spell, yet back in December the jury was still very much out among supporters.

It has to be said there was some misfortune behind Michut’s lack of starts in the first half of the campaign. As well as having to adapt to a new league and country, the 19-year-old picked up multiple niggles and minor injury setbacks upon his arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were flashes of his ability in possession, yet it remained unclear if he could handle the physical nature of the Championship.

Edouard Michut playing for Sunderland against Bristol City. Picture by FRANK REID

Less than two months later, Michut has started nine of Sunderland’s last 11 matches, with the side losing just once (in an FA Cup replay against Fulham) when the teenager has been selected from the off.

With captain Corry Evans set to miss the remainder of the season with an ACL injury, it’s largely been down to Michut and Dan Neil to hold together Sunderland’s midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a sink or swim situation, the pair have more than held their own.

Against Bristol City, Michut recorded the highest passing accuracy of the 22 players who started the match (completing 33 of his 36 attempted passes), including some neat switches of play to the left flank for Sunderland dangerman Jack Clarke.

Yet the Frenchman also showed, as he has done in recent weeks, that he could handle the defensive side of the game in the opening 45 minutes, positioning himself well to dispossess a Bristol City player on multiple occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michut did find it more challenging at the start of the second half as he was replaced by Luke O’Nien just after the hour mark. Still, this was another encouraging performance from the teenager.

Sunderland didn’t reveal if there is a clause in Michut’s loan deal which would automatically make his move permanent if the player reaches certain performance incentives – as was the case with Leon Dajaku last summer.