Jack Clarke opened the scoring just before the hour mark when he cut in from the right and fired a shot into the top corner.

Tony Mowbray’s side appeared to be heading towards a third consecutive victory before Trai Hume brought down substitute Jay Dasilva in the box, allowing Nahki Wells to convert from the penalty spot.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the result:

Sunderland fans.

@safctinders: Not ideal so late on, but probably the fairest result I’ve seen this season… although it feels like a defeat! And whilst I’m at it, fair play to #bcfc. They came to play football.

@Buntingfootball: It says a lot about how far we’ve come in the past few months when you’re disappointed with a draw against an established Championship side. Another point on the board and fifth in the league, in hindsight that’s a decent point despite it being at home but that is gut-wrenching

@C_P_C_Y_R_K: Against a Bristol side in good form, well drilled I’m happy with a point tbh. Still in a very good position and getting more and more confident of reaching the play-offs

@JDB1879: Jack Clarke is so much more effective when he cuts in and shoots or passes instead of trying to dribble it in. Point deserved today

@exiledmackem7: Gutted at that late penalty. 1-1 still in play-off places. Could have been so much more, really missing an out ball, a genuine centre-forward today.

@Kevsafc22: Could of should of had that game won before Bristol City had that penalty in injury time but overall another point on the board for the lads.

@AlexSAFC92: Shame. Probably a fair result. Bristol showed loads more than Reading/QPR. Great strike from Clarke. Just needed to take another chance and put the game to bed.

@LdoubleE_87: Sickener to draw like that but I’m not so convinced we deserved to win, only the touch of class from Clarke was the difference until that point