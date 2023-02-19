On Saturday, June, Davison will be joining Team CHUF (Children's Heart Unit Fund) to hike the iconic peaks in the Yorkshire Dale and will ascend over 7,064ft while walking the classic 24-mile circular route in 12 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHUF supports children and families and raises funds who receive treatment from the Children’s Heart Unit based at Freeman Hospital and the many hospitals providing care for cardiac patients throughout the North of England.

And now, CHUF and Davison can call on the support of Sunderland co-owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and defender Dan Ballard after the pair pledged their support to Davison on social, media over the weekend.

Louis-Dreyfus donated £5000 to the CHUF cause after Davison’s request for help via Instagram direct messages. Speaking to Davison, Louis-Dreyfus said: “I hope your daughter’s surgery will go well. I am happy to donate to the cause. Would you be able to send me the link where I can do the donation or the bank information so I can transfer?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davison then confirmed the donations from Louis-Dreyfus had been received and later revealed that Ballard had offered a signed to be auctioned for the CHUF cause.

Ballard said: “I hope Millie is on the road to recovery and is feeling much better soon. I can’t imagine what you and Millie have been through. I don’t know if maybe a sighed shirt to keep or auction off to raise some funds would help.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus (l) shares a joke during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on July 31, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"I’ve left a small donation also, anything you can think of I would be more than happy to help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reacting to Sunderland’s generosity on Twitter, Davison added: “Absolutely blown away, I started a fundraiser this evening to support a charity who helped me and my family while our little girl underwent heart surgery CHUF and I decided to take a chance and message the boss KLD and he actually replied.