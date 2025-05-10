Rutledge focused on Spennymoor Town's Wembley date as Gateshead future news awaited

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aidan Rutledge is focused on helping Spennymoor Town in their bid for Wembley glory as he awaits news on his long-term future at Gateshead.

The former Birtley Town striker earned himself a move from the Northern League’s second tier into the National League when he fired his way to 61 goals in 43 appearances during the 2022/23 season to help the Hoops to promotion into step five of the non-league pyramid. However, the majority of his time with the Heed has been spent out on loan with the likes of Scarborough Athletic, Darlington and South Shields.

Spennymoor Town striker Aidan Rutledge (photo David Nelson) | David Nelson

His latest temporary switch away from the International Stadium came in December when he joined National League North club Spennymoor on loan for the remainder of the season and he has scored nine goals in 24 league games, as well as netting a dramatic late equaliser to force the FA Trophy semi-final at Rochdale into a penalty shoot-out that would ultimately send his side to Wembley.

Rutledge will hope to play some part in Sunday’s final meeting with National League club Aldershot Town - and that remains his focus for the time being.

He told The Echo: “I have a year left on my contract at Gateshead and we will just have to see what happens. Obviously, I have enjoyed it here at Spennymoor but we will just wait on see what happens because I have to remain open I think. Hopefully, we can get a win at Wembley so I can enjoy my summer break and then be back fit and ready to go into next season no matter what happens between now and then.”

“He is the perfect person to learn from”

Spennymoor Town striker Glen Taylor (photo David Nelson) | David Nelson

Rutledge’s time with the Moors has allowed the former Birtley Town man to work alongside Brewery Field legend Glen Taylor.

The Moors striker has plundered his way to over 200 goals over his two spells with Spenny and that has ensured he has taken his place in the club’s history books as their all-time leading goalscorer. However, that only tells half of the story of his impact after he helped the Moors to multiple promotions that have taken them from the Northern League into the National League North over the last decade.

For Rutledge, spending the second half of the season learning from one of non-league football’s most prolific frontmen has been beneficial for his own career as he gave an insight into the impact Taylor has made on him over the last six months.

He said: “I came to Spennymoor and because Glen was here, people said I wouldn’t really get minutes but we have worked well together. He has played more than me obviously but I have just done my bit when I can and scored goals because that’s my job at the end of the day. I’ve learnt from him and you can see the way he holds the ball up. That’s the things I need to learn and improve. He’s a top bloke, he’s just the best ever and I’ve been able to pick things up in training, watching from the side and playing alongside him. He is the perfect person to learn from.”

