Magnay calls for improvement as Gateshead prepare for Hartlepool United visit

Gateshead face a tough-looking trip to Hartlepool United on Bank Holiday Monday.

Carl Magnay has warned Gateshead they must improve if they want to move a step closer to securing a National League play-off spot with a win over his former club Hartlepool United on Monday.

The Heed have spent the vast majority of the season in the race for promotion into the EFL - but a recent run of poor form has left them nervously looking over their shoulders as the likes of Southend United, Altrincham and Tamworth have narrowed the gap on the play-offs.

Gateshead wing-back Luke Hannant celebrates after scoring in his side's defeat against York City (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

Friday’s 3-1 home loss against York City means Magnay’s men head into Monday’s visit to the Prestige Group Stadium with a five-point advantage on their fellow contenders with just three games remaining in the season. However, the former Pools defender is taking no chances and stressed his side have to rise to the occasion if they want to edge closer to landing a play-off spot.

He told The Echo: “You have to deal with the environment and when things are good there, the fanbase they have, it’s an excellent place to play football. It’s local teams in terms of this league so it’s going to be a big occasion. They’re in decent form, there’s no doubt about that and we go there fully aware of their threats and what we will have to do to win the game.

“We have to be better with our decision-making in the final third, we have to be more decisive and ruthless and when the ball went into the box on Friday for York, they made our defenders work and that’s something where we need to improve. It’s a tough game for us and we have to go and improve if we want to get a win.”

Magnay confirmed former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper George Shelvey missed the defeat against York with a hip injury sustained just 48 hours earlier and he will be assessed ahead of Monday’s game.

Gateshead goalkeeper George Shelvey (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

“It was unfortunate but George made a save on the astroturf in training and took a whack on the hip and he’s got a lot of bruising. We had him in early to have a fitness test but before he even did any handling work he was struggling to kick the ball over long distances so unfortunately George had to make way. It was another hurdle for us and we have really struggled to get a settled side, particularly defensively. Brooksy came in, he’s vastly experienced and we will assess the situation ahead of Monday.”