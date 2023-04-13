Assistant manager Ian Watson has insisted Gateshead’s belief never wavered when they endured a challenging spell during what is becoming an increasingly memorable season.

With an injury crisis and poor form hampering any attempts to build momentum, the Heed were sat looked deep in relegation trouble when they suffered a 3-0 home defeat against National League title favourites Wrexham in late January.

Gateshead assistant manager Ian Watson (photo Charles Waugh)

However, a run of just two defeats in their following 15 league fixtures that included six consecutive wins following Wednesday night’s 5-2 win at Eastleigh has taken Mike Williamson’s side nine points clear of the drop zone and into the relative security of a place in mid-table. The impressive form is further enhanced by FA Trophy wins against the likes of Banbury United, Farsley Celtic and Barnet as Gateshead set up a final meeting with National League rivals FC Halifax Town on Non-League Finals Day at Wembley next month.

Gateshead will hope to extend their purple patch with a home win against play-off contenders Bromley on Saturday afternoon as they take on a fourth game in just eight days - but Watson has warned the Heed squad they ‘have to keep going’ as they look to build on their unquestionable momentum and end the season on a high.

He told the club website: “We purely just look at the next training session or the next game so every single game we go into we believe we are going to win the game and we totally focus on that.

“We focus on coming in and training that week and we always say if the training is good that week, that’s the hardest part of the week. If we get the training right, have a good game-plan, get the boys as high as possible, get the energy, get the intensity as high as we can and we focus on that game and make every game like a cup final.

“However long ago it was when we were in a lot of trouble, we knew we were going to have to put a run together but the belief didn’t waver at any point. We always believed that we would put wins together and string a good run together. But it’s still not done yet, we have to keep going, we have to keep putting points on the board.”

Williamson and Watson face some big calls ahead of Saturday’s game with Bromley after striker Aaron Martin bagged a hat-trick at Eastleigh. That means a major decision over whether to recall in-form frontman Marcus Dinanga or reward Martin for his treble by retaining him in the starting lineup.

