Gateshead striker Adam Campbell has mixed emotions after draw with York City

Gateshead forward Adam Campbell was left disappointed after his side conceded a late equaliser in their home draw with York City.

Mike Williamson’s men went into the game looking to replicate the 3-0 win they claimed in the reverse fixture against the Minstermen on Boxing Day and they landed the first blow when Danny Elliott fired them in front with half an hour on the clock. Mitch Hancox got the visitor back on level-terms with a neat finish eight minutes later but it was the Heed that looked on their way to the points when Dan Ward restored their lead just before half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there was a late blow as York debutant Shaq Forde grabbed a late equaliser to earn a point for his side just days after joining on loan from Championship club Watford. Former Newcastle United forward Campbell believes there is ‘plenty of positives’ for Gateshead as they made their way out of the National League relegation zone despite the disappointment of dropping two points so late in the game.

He told The Echo: “It felt like a proper football match and that’s what we want to do. We want to bring that entertainment and bring the fans in because it does add to the occasion and it does help the boys.

“We felt as though we should have got the three points so it’s naturally disappointing to concede late on. There are plenty of positives, of course there is. That’s three games unbeaten now with two in the league and we have to build on that. It’s disappointing when you think we should have got six points out of those two games (against York) but we will take the four and move on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gateshead star Adam Campbell had mixed emotions after his side’s 2-2 home draw with York City (Photo Charlie Waugh)

Campbell praised on-loan striker Elliott after he notched his fourth goal in five appearances since he completed a temporary move to the International Stadium from Boreham Wood in early December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He can’t stop scoring at the moment and that’s exactly why he was brought in,” he explained. “He is that focal point, he has that confidence and energy and I think everyone can see his quality. He’s on fire at the moment and long may that continue.”

Gateshead return to action when they visit play-off chasing Barnet on Saturday afternoon.