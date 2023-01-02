Sanderson made 27 appearances for the Black Cats during the 2020-21 season while on loan from Wolves. The Black Cats were interested in bringing Sanderson back to the Stadium of Light and are thought to have approaches rejected due to their League One status at the time.

Sunderland have since added centre-backs Aji Alese, Danny Batth and Dan Ballard and also have Bailey Wright plus Luke O’Nien and Dennis Cirkin, who can both play there if required.

The central defender signed a long-term contract at Molineux last summer, before being loaned out to Birmingham and QPR during the 2021-22 campaign. Sanderson then re-joined City last summer.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Dion Sanderson of Birmingham City is challenges Amad Diallo of Sunderland during the Sky Bet Championship between Birmingham City and Sunderland at St Andrews (stadium) on November 11, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)