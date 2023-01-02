The Latics remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship after promotion from League One last season, whilst Sunderland have enjoyed a good first half to the campaign and are flirting with the play-offs.

Wigan have several ex-Sunderland players on their books, including Ashley Fletcher, James McClean, Max Power, Nathan Broadhead on loan from Everton, and Jordan Jones who is on loan at Kilmarnock. Toure, however, has admitted that some members of his squad want to leave in the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the moment, we are focusing only on the next game," he told Wigan Today."But obviously, when the window opens, there will be movement for sure.

Kolo Toure

"There are players who want to stay, there are players who want to go, and we have to assess the situation and see what we will do. It depends on the players' will as well.

"As I say, there's players who want to move, and players who want to be here. But we are working hard on that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked whether he had to move players out in order to bring players in, he added: "We are working on it, we are talking with the CEO (Mal Brannigan), of course.