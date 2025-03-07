Gateshead star Tinkler eyes historic EFL promotion despite injury woes

Gateshead make a long trip to National League rivals Aldershot Town on Saturday afternoon.

Robbie Tinkler has cast aside an injury concerns and stressed Gateshead are firmly focused on securing promotion into the EFL.

The Heed squad has been decimated by a season-long injury crisis that has led to former manager Rob Elliot and current boss Carl Magnay utilising the services of 46 players in all competitions during the campaign. The tone was set in the opening week of the season as defender Joe Grayson suffered a serious knee injury in the opening day win against Ebbsfleet United before club captain Greg Olley was ruled out with a double leg break and dislocated ankle after being on the end of a horror tackle at Woking seven days later.

Gateshead defender Robbie Tinkler (photo Charlie Waugh) | Charlie Waugh

Several key players have been forced to spend lengthy spells on the sidelines as Magnay has led a bid for a historic promotion into League Two despite being robbed of the services of the likes of key midfielder Jacob Butterfield, former Sunderland defender Kenton Richardson and the versatile Tyrelle Newton. There was a major boost for the Heed ahead of Saturday’s long trip to Aldershot Town after they confirmed their application for promotion had been accepted by the EFL - and long-serving defender Tinkler is now determined to earn a place in League Two by continuing to challenge at the top end of the National League table between now and the end of the season.

He told The Echo: “It’s been crazy. We’ve been talking about it and I think there are three players in the starting lineup from the side that started on the first day of the season. We keep talking about it and will do to no end because it’s frightening what’s happened this year but there’s not a lot we can do, we just have to get on with it.

“It’s frustrating and sometimes you think what if. We have had a lot of changes, we had people leave in January - but the potential for promotion is still there. We are looking forward, we have to look forward and we are looking at the teams above us. We will try and close the gap and we are all looking forward to the run-in.”

