There was a major boost for Gateshead as they bid for promotion into League Two.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gateshead will be eligible to secure a historic promotion this season after confirming their application to compete in the EFL had been accepted.

The news will be welcomed by supporters, coaches and players alike as Carl Magnay’s side look to gain momentum during the final 11 games of the season and continue challenging for a National League play-off place. Gateshead found themselves in a similar situation this time last season as former manager Rob Elliot guided them into a top seven spot in non-league’s top tier - but a failure to hold a ten-year security of tenure at the International Stadium meant the club were removed from the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gateshead celebrate a goal in their home win against Woking (photo Charlie Waugh) | Charlie Waugh

Despite lengthy negotiations between several parties, Gateshead Council’s ongoing tender process for find a new vendor for their leisure facilities meant the Heed’s promotion hopes were wrapped up in red tape and effectively brought to an end.

However, with leisure services provider GLL named as the new vendor to run Gateshead Council’s leisure facilities at the Gateshead International Stadium, the Heed’s home does now fit the criteria to be able to host EFL fixtures and all focus will now go on supporting Magnay and his players as they look to guide the club into the EFL for the first time since 1960.

A club statement released on Thursday read: “Gateshead FC can confirm that our prospective application to join the English Football League (EFL) for the 2025/26 season has been accepted, which would allow the club to compete for promotion from the Vanarama National League, if eligible through league position, come the end of the 2025/26 season.

“The club wishes to thank supporters for their patience on this matter since the end of the 2023/24 season, and would like to encourage the borough of Gateshead and further afield to support Carl Magnay and his first-team staff and players for the final 11 games of the season, with the club currently sat in fourth place in the National League table.”

Gateshead are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they make the long trip to Aldershot Town.

Your next Gateshead read: Crawley Town midfielder hailed for Gateshead impact