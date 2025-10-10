Farringdon Detached want Sunderland backing in Challenge Cup tie with Stockton Town

Wearside League club Farringdon Detached face one of the biggest games in their history in the Durham Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Farringdon Detached chairman Ian Stewart wants the Wearside football community to get behind his club as they look to cause a shock in their Durham Challenge Cup tie with Northern Premier League club Stockton Town on Saturday.

Farra have enjoyed an overwhelmingly successful opening to the season as a run of just one defeat in their opening 12 league games has taken them to third place in the Premier Division table. They head into Saturday’s meeting with the Anchors looking for a fifth straight win in all competitions - and Stewart is keen to latch on to the buzz surrounding Wearside after Sunderland’s positive start to their big return to the Premier League.

Farringdon Detached management team Keaton Trott and Ben Whitfield (photo SR5 Media) | SR5 Media

He told The Echo: “It’s probably one of the biggest games we’ve ever had. We’ve been going for five years from the Durham Alliance into the Wearside League Premier Division and we are doing well at the minute. We are sitting third, we’ve only lost one league game and I think this is going to be a cracking day out.

“We want a few through the gates, we’ve got catering facilities on with a burger van, teas and coffees and with it being international weekend we are hoping for a decent crowd to get some money in that can help us massively. Sunderland are going well, there’s a good feeling in the area and we hope any supporters wanting a game and wanting that buzz means they can get along and back us.”

Premier Division: Brandon United v Gateshead Leam Rangers, Hartlepool Pools Youth v Willington, South Moor v Shotton Colliery Monkwearmouth Charity Cup Round 1: Annfield Plain v Silksworth CW Durham Trophy first round: Gateshead Rutherford v Seaton Carew Alan Hood Charity Cup first round: Barnard Castle v West Auckland Reserves

