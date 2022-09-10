Three more Newcastle United fixtures postponed as King Charles confirms Bank Holiday
All Newcastle United club fixtures this weekend have been postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
On Thursday, The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.
Newcastle had been due to play West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday. On Friday, the Premier League released a statement confirming this weekend’s fixtures had been postponed ‘as a mark of respect’.
A statement read: “To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”
Most Popular
-
1
Championship transfer news: West Brom explore free agent market plus Middlesbrough signing reacts
-
2
When Sunderland's five injured players could return - including Ross Stewart, Dennis Cirkin and Dan Ballard
-
3
When Sunderland vs Millwall fixture could be played after EFL postponements due to death of Queen Elizabeth
-
4
Ex-Sunderland and Everton boss Sam Allardyce's surprising verdict on return to management
-
5
Sunderland news: Black Cats eyed Serie A man, Stoke City defender heading out the exit door
Read More
In addition to Newcastle’s first team fixture, Newcastle Under-21s match at Aston Villa, Newcastle Under-18s match at home to Liverpool and Newcastle Women’s FA WNL Cup match at Nettleham have also been postponed along with all academy and grass roots football matches.
Government guidance issued to sporting governing bodies stated: “There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures or close entertainment events during the National Mourning period.”
A decision is yet to be made on next weekend’s games by the Premier League. Newcastle are due to play Bournemouth St James’s Park on September 17.
A club statement read: “A decision on Newcastle United's home Premier League fixture against Bournemouth will be made in due course.
The day of the Queen’s funeral has been confirmed as a bank holiday after approval by King Charles III. Although the date of the state funeral has not yet been announced, it is expected to take place on Monday September 19.