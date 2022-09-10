On Thursday, The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Newcastle had been due to play West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday. On Friday, the Premier League released a statement confirming this weekend’s fixtures had been postponed ‘as a mark of respect’.

A statement read: “To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”

The LED board shows a photo Queen Elizabeth II as players of West Ham United and FCSB observe a minutes silence after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away during the UEFA Europa Conference League group B match between West Ham United and FCSB at London Stadium on September 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

In addition to Newcastle’s first team fixture, Newcastle Under-21s match at Aston Villa, Newcastle Under-18s match at home to Liverpool and Newcastle Women’s FA WNL Cup match at Nettleham have also been postponed along with all academy and grass roots football matches.

Government guidance issued to sporting governing bodies stated: “There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures or close entertainment events during the National Mourning period.”

A decision is yet to be made on next weekend’s games by the Premier League. Newcastle are due to play Bournemouth St James’s Park on September 17.

A club statement read: “A decision on Newcastle United's home Premier League fixture against Bournemouth will be made in due course.