The club will take on 1860 Munich the Saalfelden Arena in Austria tomorrow afternoon – and supporters can watch for free on YouTube.

Newcastle United No.1 Martin Dubravka.

Here, we highlight three players to watch during the club’s tour of Austria – and another to follow very closely.

Sven Botman

Sven Botman’s arrival at Newcastle was a long time in coming. United tried to sign him in January’s transfer window, but the club couldn’t agree a deal with his club.

This summer, the club came to an agreement with Lille early in the window. However, it took time to agree a move with Botman, who sat out last weekend’s friendly against Gateshead. The 22-year-old should make his debut against 1860.

The question is how quickly Botman can adjust to his new team and Premier League football.

Fans will expect him to start ahead of Dan Burn on the season-opener, but, before then, he must impress Howe. And that’s why his pre-season-performances will be so important.

Elliot Anderson

Elliot Anderson’s a special talent – we all know that.

Anderson, 19, scored the promotion-winning seventh goal for loan club Bristol Rovers in their 7-0 win over Scunthorpe United on the final day of last season.

The attacking midfielder had a phenomenal impact at the League Two club.

Anderson, most likely, will be loaned out again, but maybe, just maybe, he’ll get an opportunity at Newcastle this season, and former chief scout Graham Carr doesn’t think Anderson needs another loan.

Anderson is very good technically, and he has the vision and intelligence to make a real impact on the pitch. What’s more, he looks to be ready physically for the rigours of Premier League football.

Anderson has a window of opportunity to impress Howe.

Miguel Almiron

Miguel Almiron has been tipped for a move away from Newcastle, but the midfielder could yet be in or around the team come the new season.

Almiron, signed from Atalanta United in January 2019, made an important contribution last season following Howe’s mid-season appoint.

Above all else, Almiron contributed with his workrate and relentless pressing as the club attempted to pull away from relegation trouble.

Almiron, though, can do more than just run and press, and the question is whether Howe sees a role for him in the final third of the pitch this coming season.

And Almiron, a popular figure in the dressing room, will be keen to stake a claim over the coming weeks.

Martin Dubravka

Martin Dubravka, for more than four years, has been the undisputed No.1 at Newcastle.

Not any more. Dubravka has genuine competition for the goalkeeping jersey at the club. And, if anything, summer signing Nick Pope is favourite to start the season between the posts.

Just how will Dubravka react to this challenge? Dubravka’s agent has already suggested that the 33-year-old will not be content to be No.2 at the club.

Dubravka himself spoke about his keenness to stay at the club, and be part of a brighter future, late last season.

However, Howe has four goalkeepers right now – and only three will be named in his 25-man squad.