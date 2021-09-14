talkSPORT pundit says he has told Steve Bruce to 'quit' Newcastle United
Simon Jordan has admitted that he has told Steve Bruce he should ‘quit’ Newcastle United after a poor start to the season.
The pundit and former Crystal Palace owner spoke highly of Steve Bruce but claimed the 60-year-old should leave the club after a tough spell on Tyneside.
Speaking to talkSPORT, Jordan said: “I happen to rate him (Bruce) and I think he’s a decent football manager, but I think he should leave Newcastle.
"I think he can never turn this around, I don’t think he’s ever going to be able to right this.”
Steve Bruce has led the Magpies to a 13th and 12th place finish in his two seasons with the club but is yet to impress the Newcastle faithful after finding themselves fighting relegation throughout both campaigns.
Despite pressure from the fans to sack Bruce, the former Manchester United defender still remained in charge going into the 2021/22 campaign but his side are yet to pick up their first win of the season and currently sit in the bottom three.
When asked if he thinks Bruce should quit, Jordan said: "Absolutely. I've told him that unequivocally. I think he's got to make his own decisions on that front. Yeah I've told him.”
The Premier League side have so far endured three losses and a draw this season and were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Burnley last month.
Newcastle United fans’ impatience is growing with both Bruce and Mike Ashley and don’t look like they are going to give up with their bid to get the pair out of their club anytime soon.
Jordan believes Bruce has got what he wanted managing for his boyhood club and should have quit after he fulfilled his dream.
Jordan said: “The time to quit was when he did his job last year.
"That was it Steve, you’ve managed Newcastle. You wanted to manage Newcastle, be careful what you wish for.
"You've now managed them. You’ve made a lot of money out of football. Me, personally, is it worth it? You’re not going to turn this around.
"It doesn’t matter how resilient you are, you’re not going to turn this around.”
Bruce will be hoping he can kickstart his third season at St. James' Park this weekend as the Magpies take on Leeds United. The Whites are also yet to pick up their first win and have only two points from a possible 12 so far.