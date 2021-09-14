talkSPORT pundit says he has told Steve Bruce to 'quit' Newcastle United

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St. James Park on August 28, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The pundit and former Crystal Palace owner spoke highly of Steve Bruce but claimed the 60-year-old should leave the club after a tough spell on Tyneside.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Jordan said: “I happen to rate him (Bruce) and I think he’s a decent football manager, but I think he should leave Newcastle.

"I think he can never turn this around, I don’t think he’s ever going to be able to right this.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: A fan holds up a 'United Against Ashley' card during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on January 29, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Steve Bruce has led the Magpies to a 13th and 12th place finish in his two seasons with the club but is yet to impress the Newcastle faithful after finding themselves fighting relegation throughout both campaigns.

Despite pressure from the fans to sack Bruce, the former Manchester United defender still remained in charge going into the 2021/22 campaign but his side are yet to pick up their first win of the season and currently sit in the bottom three.

When asked if he thinks Bruce should quit, Jordan said: "Absolutely. I've told him that unequivocally. I think he's got to make his own decisions on that front. Yeah I've told him.”

The Premier League side have so far endured three losses and a draw this season and were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Burnley last month.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Fabian Schaer of Newcastle United reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St. James Park on August 28, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United fans’ impatience is growing with both Bruce and Mike Ashley and don’t look like they are going to give up with their bid to get the pair out of their club anytime soon.

Jordan believes Bruce has got what he wanted managing for his boyhood club and should have quit after he fulfilled his dream.

Jordan said: “The time to quit was when he did his job last year.

"That was it Steve, you’ve managed Newcastle. You wanted to manage Newcastle, be careful what you wish for.

"You've now managed them. You’ve made a lot of money out of football. Me, personally, is it worth it? You’re not going to turn this around.

"It doesn’t matter how resilient you are, you’re not going to turn this around.”