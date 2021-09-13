Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is under pressure after another defeat on Saturday against Manchester United (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Here, we round up all the latest stories from St James’s Park and beyond:

Glenn Murray backs Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce gave a fiery post-match press conference on Saturday following yet more chants of “we want Brucie out” at Old Trafford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This topic was discussed on BBC 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast and former-Brighton forward Glenn Murray jumped to the defence of Bruce, saying:

“I’ve looked at Steve Bruce from afar and personally, I think he’s done a good job at Newcastle, a steady job.”

“I think if he was a foreign manager with all the right answers, he would have got a lot less stick.”

“Because he’s a local man that’s been around, they’ve had it in for him since day one.”

Newcastle’s growing injury worries

Newcastle are set to be without Callum Wilson for another few weeks at least as The Athletic report the initial prognosis for Wilson’s injury was up to six weeks.

This means that the striker will definitely miss Friday’s game with Leeds and next Saturday’s game at Watford.

Adding to this ‘injury crisis’ are Ciaran Clark, Joe Willock and Javi Manquillo who all reportedly suffered ‘knocks’ on Saturday.

The trio of Clark, Willock and Manquillo were all substituted at Old Trafford on Saturday and their availability for the game against Leeds United on Friday night is not yet known.

Loanee Round Up

Two on-loan Newcastle players squared-off against each other at the weekend when Kelland Watts’ Wigan Athletic faced Rodrigo Vilca’s Doncaster Rovers.

Wigan defeated Doncaster 2-1 as Watts played the full 90 minutes whilst Vilca came on as a substitute in the 57th minute, but he could not grab an equaliser for his new club.

Matty Longstaff started for Aberdeen, before being withdrawn just after the hour and Tom Allan played 83 minutes for Greenock Morton but team-mate Oisin McEntee did not enter the field during their defeat to Kilmarnock.

Finally, Lewis Cass played the full game for Port Vale and helped his side to a 2-1 victory away at Swindon Town.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.