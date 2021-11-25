'Revealed' - Details of new post-Newcastle United takeover St James's Park upgrade
The builders are in at St James’s Park – and the players are in for a “treat”.
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 4:00 pm
Twitter user @howaythalad posted a photo taken from Newcastle United's home dressing room.
The photograph shows a door next to Allan Saint-Maximin’s place leading to a large, newly-plastered room.
He tweeted: “The lads are getting a treat for their next home game. New fitness studio next to the changing rooms.”
Co-owner Amanda Staveley pledged upgrades to St James’s Park after last month’s takeover. Newcastle have been contacted for comment.