That’s because striker Patrick Bamford has been ruled-out of action for another six weeks, putting his participation in matches between now and the end of the season in serious doubt. Bamford has ‘ruptured his plantar fascia’, ruling him out of action for a ‘minimum of six weeks’.

Leeds club doctor Rob Price revealed that the striker has been suffering from this injury for a year now but the injury worsened during the game against Wolves - a game that saw Bamford limp-off during the first-half:

“He has played with a plantar fascia injury for the last 12 months,” Price said. “And despite treatment and a prolonged period of rehabilitation, the injury has progressed from a partial tear to a full rupture.”

Leeds player Patrick Bamford has been ruled-out of action for six weeks (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Bamford started the season with five consecutive starts, however, after the clash with Newcastle in September, a game in which he grabbed an assist for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, the striker then played just 22 minutes of league action in Leeds’ next 20 outings.

Jesse Marsch’s side currently sit seven points above Watford who occupy the last relegation place, however, the two meet on April 9 in what is set to be a huge clash at the bottom of the table.

Newcastle United have faced Leeds twice already this season, however, with the battle to survive the drop hotting up, the Magpies will no doubt be keeping one eye on how Marsch’s side fare over the next few weeks.

Newcastle travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday before hosting Wolves on April 8.

