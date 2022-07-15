Loading...

Newcastle United 'willing' to pay £20m for Leeds United's Jack Harrison

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Jack Harrison.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 15th July 2022, 9:06 am

The club, which has signed Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett so far this summer, is still looking for a striker and a winger in the transfer window.

And Chelsea’s Armando Broja and Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby are understood to be United's primary targets.

However, the Daily Mail has suggested that Leeds winger Harrison is a target.

Jack Harrison of Leeds United.

Newcastle, it’s claimed, are “willing” to offer £20million for the 25-year-old.

