Newcastle United 'willing' to pay £20m for Leeds United's Jack Harrison

The club, which has signed Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett so far this summer, is still looking for a striker and a winger in the transfer window.
And Chelsea’s Armando Broja and Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby are understood to be United's primary targets.
However, the Daily Mail has suggested that Leeds winger Harrison is a target.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland's staggering season ticket number update as Coventry City tickets go on sale
-
2
13 players linked with Sunderland and their transfer status - including Aston Villa, Everton and Tottenham men
-
3
Meet the Sunderland youngster who turned down Premier League interest and just took another big development step
-
4
Sunderland transfer rumours: Cats and Middlesbrough to miss out on 'target' plus Ravel Morrison reports
-
5
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Black Cats suffer blow in striker pursuit, Leeds United could target Potters full-back
Newcastle, it’s claimed, are “willing” to offer £20million for the 25-year-old.