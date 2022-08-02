Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leicester City's James Maddison would be ‘a steal at £50million’ for Newcastle United

Ally McCoist believes £50million for Leicester City’s James Maddison would be a 'steal’ for Newcastle United.

The Magpies are understood to have had a second bid of around £40million for the attacking-midfielder knocked back by Leicester, who value the 25-year-old at £60million.

Leicester City's English midfielder James Maddison warms up ahead of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on April 17, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Still, Newcastle haven’t given up their pursuit of the England international and could consider making an improved offer.

Former Sunderland striker Darren Bent described a potential move from Leicester to Newcastle as ‘a backward step’ for Maddison, despite The Foxes not competing in Europe this season.

But McCoist feels like it would be a good move for both United and the player.

“You look at Jack Grealish going for £100million, you’d probably say Maddison would be a steal at £50million,” he told talkSPORT.

“[Maddison is worth] maybe about £65million, £70million which is incredible.

“Where I disagree with the boys, certainly Benty [Darren Bent], I wouldn’t have it down as a backwards step going to Newcastle.

“I know what we’re saying, certainly Leicester have had injuries, but is there any real intent from Leicester? Has Brendan been allowed to go and say ‘right, here’s what I’m going to do, here are my plans for next season, next couple of seasons.

"I’m going to bring two or three in and we’re going to be off and running again’.

“I’ve not seen that at Leicester. That’s the one thing that will happen at Newcastle. There’s no doubt that will happen.”

Maddison scored, grabbed an assist and won a controversial penalty when Leicester beat Newcastle 4-0 at the King Power Stadium last December.

But since then The Magpies fortunes have turned around as they bounced back to win 12 of their last 18 matches and finish just three points behind Leicester come the end of the season.

