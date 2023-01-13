Moffi has 11 goals in just 17 Ligue 1 appearances this season and has been attracting attention from the Premier League - according to Football Insider. Newcastle have been named as just one of the clubs to scout the Nigerian international with Everton, Aston Villa, Leicester City, Bournemouth and West Ham also credited with an interest in the 23-year-old.

However, the report also states that Southampton, who will face the Magpies in the Carabao Cup semi-final later this month, are the most advanced in negotiations, but saw a £20million bid rejected by the French side. Moffi was reportedly watched on by Newcastle United scouts during Lorient’s draw with AS Monaco in midweek, however, his club are reluctant to see Moffi leave this month.

Moffi has 34 goals in 89 games for Lorient since joining them from Belgian side KV Kortrijk in October 2020.