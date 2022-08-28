Newcastle United player ratings v Wolves: £20m star ‘faultless’ but ‘invisible’ man 4/10

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Late in the first half, Wolves took the lead as Ruben Neves found the bottom left side of the goal with a well-hit 25-yard strike.

Wolves had a goal ruled out by VAR in the second half as Newcastle pushed for an equaliser.

And in the final minute of normal time, they found it as Allan Saint-Maximin volleyed in from the edge of the box to make it 1-1.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on August 28, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Pope - 6

Made several good claims but couldn't do much about the opening goal as the ball flew through a crowd from distance.

Kieran Trippier - 7

Was a threat down the right side and got forward with purpose despite few of his crosses into the box resulting in chances.

Fabian Schar - 6

Let one ball across goal go through his legs and failed to clear the danger in the build up to Wolves' opener. Booked.

Sven Botman - 6

Still seems to be getting up to speed with the Premier League. Looked good on the ball at times and distributed it well but several Wolves attacks caused him problems.

Dan Burn - 6

The least comfortable of his three performances at left-back but was still able to thwart Wolves on occasion prior to his withdrawal.

Sean Longstaff - 5

Should have been awarded a penalty after being pulled down inside the area and made a crucial block to prevent a Wolves counter attack in the first half. But often hindered the team when on the ball as he was slow to release the ball and just seemed a tad rusty on his first Premier League start of the season.

Joelinton - 7

Battled away in the middle and helped Newcastle retain some bite in the midfield in Bruno Guimaraes' absence.

Joe Willock - 6

Couldn't find the target from close range early on after the ball fell kindly to him inside the penalty area. Saw Neves' shot go through his legs for Wolves' opener. Had some good moments but fleeted in and out of the game.

Miguel Almiron - 8

His effort and endeavour couldn't be faulted as he caused Wolves problems throughout. Got in the face of Jonny Otto at left-back and won the ball back in some dangerous areas. Still lacking conviction in and around the penalty area despite some fine work on and off the ball.

Allan Saint-Maximin - 7

Saw plenty of the ball and remained a threat while he was on the pitch. Seemed to be lacking the final ball or shot before unleashing a fine volley into the right side of the goal late on.

Chris Wood - 4

Had scored six in his last five games against Wolves heading into the game but offered no real threat for the Magpies in the final third. Invisible at times.

Substitutes

Matt Targett - 7

On for Burn 65: Made a crucial challenge late on to stop Wolves getting in on goal. Caught out of position at times but got forward well.

Ryan Fraser - 7

On for Wood 65: Gave Newcastle a bit more purpose in attack and tracked back well.

Elliot Anderson - n/a

On for Willock 83: A lively first Premier League outing under Eddie Howe.

Jacob Murphy - n/a

On for Almiron 83: Got into some good areas but lacked the delivery.

Matt Ritchie - n/a