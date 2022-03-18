Newcastle United issue Allan Saint-Maximin fitness update ahead of Dubai trip

Saint-Maximin – who hasn’t started a game in more than a month because of a calf problem – came off the bench in last night’s 1-0 defeat to Everton.

"Maxi wasn’t close to starting,” said head coach Howe. “He’s had two training sessions in four weeks, and when you have an intense spell of games like we have had, it’s very difficult to get that load into him.

"The trouble is if you start him without the base, there’s a high chance he gets injured. No, we decided to use him from the bench again. I thought he did well when he came on. He gave us and outlet, and did what he always does. He’s a threat one-v-one, and dribbled with the ball very well.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howe and his players, without a game for 16 days, are heading to Dubai today for a training camp.