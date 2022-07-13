Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle and Chelsea battle for Southampton midfielder

Newcastle United face stiff competition from Chelsea as they look to secure the signature of 16-year-old Tyler Dibling.

Having impressed for Southampton’s academy sides last season, the midfielder is keeping his options open regarding his future.

Sweden's forward Alexander Isak reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier football match Sweden vs Czech Republic in Solna, on March 24, 2022. (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies are admirers of Dibling, who scored a remarkable hat-trick against their Under-23s side at St James’s Park back in April.

And Football Insider report that Chelsea are also looking to sign the teenager.

Newcastle United considering breaking transfer record to sign forward

Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak has emerged as a top target for Newcastle United this summer.

The 22-year-old is high on Newcastle's wanted list with Eddie Howe keen to bolster his attacking line before the start of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

And The Telegraph have reported that Newcastle would have to break their club transfer record in order to bring the Sweden international to St James’s Park.

Newcastle have scouted Isak extensively over the past few seasons as he has scored 43 goals in 130 appearances for Sociedad.

The young forward is capable of playing out wide and as a central striker and would therefore bring good versatility to Newcastle's attack.

The Telegraph claim that a fee in excess of £50million is being looked at as part of a buy-now-pay-later deal. If accepted, the report warns that it could spell the end of Newcastle's summer transfer business unless the club were to raise additional funds through player sales.

The club has announced just one permanent departure so far this summer with Freddie Woodman joining Preston North End for an undisclosed fee.

Jeff Hendrick reacts to joining Reading on loan

Newcastle midfielder Jeff Hendrick completed a season-long loan switch to Championship side Reading on Tuesday.

Less than two-hours later, he scored his first goal for the club in a 4-0 friendly win against Maidenhead United.

Speaking about his move, Hendrick said: “For me it was a great opportunity to come and play football.