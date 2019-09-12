Newcastle United frontman Andy Carroll BACK in training – but could still be a MONTH away from action

Newcastle United frontman Andy Carroll has been pictured BACK in first-team training with the rest of Steve Bruce’s main group.

By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 12 September, 2019, 06:00
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 08: Andy Carroll poses for photographs with the club crest at St.James' Park during a photocall on August 08, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

The striker will not be available for the weekend trip to former club Liverpool, with Steve Bruce this week revealing the player is likely to return at the end of September, or even into October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Carroll is understood to be taking part in non-contact training at Benton with the players as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery in April.