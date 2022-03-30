In today’s daily bulletin, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Bruno Guimaraes’ international goal

Bruno Guimaraes opened his account for Brazil with a stunning goal against Bolivia last night.

Guimaraes pounced on a chipped through ball by Lucas Paqueta and smashed home a volley. Guimaraes had already registered an assist for Paqueta’s opener earlier in the night – rounding off a wonderful display.

Brazil have already booked their place in Qatar for the World Cup at the end of the year and the Magpies midfielder looks destined to represent the five-time World Cup winners this winter.

The verdict on Guimaraes’ impressive display

Newcastle fans have seen, albeit only in flashes, the immense talent Guimaraes has on the football pitch.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães (Photo by Javier Mamani/Getty Images)

His goal against Southampton was a great example of his trickery and ingenuity, but for Brazil last night, he put in a simply flawless display throughout the match.

Guimaraes controlled proceedings and although his game isn’t necessarily built around getting into scoring positions, to see him grab a goal and an assist is something that fans can get very excited about.

Furthermore, his relationship with Lucas Paqueta, who he played alongside at Lyon, is also something to watch out for.

Although they will likely focus on ready made Premier League talent when the window opens, Newcastle could do a lot worse than moving for Paqueta this summer.

The pair obviously have a great connection and signing Paqueta, much like Guimaraes was in January, would be a huge statement from Newcastle United.

PL duo ‘under consideration’

Newcastle will look to strengthen their midfield in the summer and if Lucas Paqueta isn’t an option, then the Mail report that Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips or Brighton’s Yves Bissouma are ‘under consideration’ by the Magpies.

Off the back of a very impressive European Championship, Phillips has struggled with injuries this season and there’s no denying that his struggles have contributed to Leeds United’s current predicament.

Both players will likely cost Newcastle in the region of £50million each and the pair have plenty of other suitors interested in their services.

