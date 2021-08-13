Here, we round-up the latest NUFC transfer news and gossip.

Newcastle coach leaves role to join MK Dons

Newcastle United’s Under-23 coach Chris Hogg has left the club to join MK Dons as assistant to newly-appointed manager Liam Manning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United's Freddie Woodman. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Following the announcement of Hogg’s departure, Academy Manager Steve Harper said: "This is a great opportunity for Chris to continue his coaching journey at a senior level.

"On behalf of our players and staff, I'd like to thank Chris for his efforts and extend my best wishes to him ahead of this next step in his career."

Mexican star with familiar name en-route to Tyneside?

Newcastle are reportedly closing in on the signing of Santiago Muñoz with reports suggesting that a fee is close to being agreed between the two clubs.

Obvious comparisons with the star of the Goal! Movies Santiago Muñez have been made by supporters across social media, leaving Muñoz with big, albeit fictional, boots to fill.

Woodman still on Arsenal’s radar

Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is still a target for Arsenal after they had two approaches for Aaron Ramsdale turned down by Sheffield United.

Woodman has been linked with Arsenal for most of the window.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.