With Newcastle’s squad currently in Riyadh for a warm weather training camp in Saudi Arabia, advertising boards showing Saudi Telecom Company (STC) have been on display. STC’s logo was also shown on advertising boards at St James’s Park during United’s 1-0 win over Chelsea last month.

STC is based in Riyadh and Newcastle’s owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, own a majority stake in the telecommunications provider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

STC advertising board in the background at St James's Park during Newcastle United's 1-0 win over Chelsea in November as Bruno Guimaraes watches on (photo: Getty)

And the club has now confirmed that STC is officially supporting the trip to Saudi Arabia as the official digital tour partner. STC will have a digital presence at the Al-Hilal friendly match on Thursday (5pm kick-off) and will continue to have a presence at St James’s Park.

The Magpies have also partnered with Saudi Arabia’s national flag carrier airline SAUDIA for the trip with the squad travelling via the airline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing the new partnership, Newcastle’s new chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said: “Our ambition is to grow our supporter base in Saudi Arabia; a country whose young population includes a large, passionate and highly engaged football community.

"We are delighted to welcome stc to our growing family of partners and have them on board as our second strategic partner for the club's visit to Saudi Arabia this December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe being interviewed on NUFC TV (screenshot of NUFC TV)