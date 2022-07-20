Loading...

Newcastle United and Leeds United miles apart in valuation for former Manchester City man

Newcastle United have reportedly stepped up their approach to sign Leeds United winger Jack Harrison.

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 6:30 pm

Newcastle United table £24m offer for Leeds United winger Jack Harrison

Newcastle United remain interested in signing 25-year-old winger Jack Harrison from Leeds United.

Harrison has been on Newcastle’s radar throughout the transfer window with Eddie Howe keen to bolster his options up front.

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The former Manchester City man scored eight Premier League goals since the turn of the year and was Leeds’ top scorer of non-penalty goals last season.

TuttoMercato have reported that Newcastle have put forward an offer of £24million to Leeds. But with Manchester City understood to be entitled to a sell-on percentage for Harrison, the West Yorkshire outfit are looking for a fee closer to £36million.

Harrison further fuelled speculation as he responded to a question from the Yorkshire Evening Post about his future by saying: “We'll see, we'll see what happens.”

Striker’s agent teases NUFC move before deleting Instagram post

The agent of Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko has been in Newcastle this week.

Newcastle United are in the market for a striker having failed to sign Hugo Ekitike from Reims. The club have now turned their attention elsewhere and Sesko would certainly fit the bill as a potential alternative.

The 19-year-old scored 11 goals in 37 appearances for Salzburg in all competitions last season and has also been capped 13 times by the Slovenian national team.

And Sesko’s agent, Elvis Basanovic, has fuelled speculation regarding a move for his client by posting a photograph on the Quayside in Newcastle before deleting it shortly afterwards.

