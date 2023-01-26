Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea star ‘identified’ as Anthony Gordon alternative

Hakim Ziyech starred for Morocco at the World Cup (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Hakim Ziyech has reportedly been identified by both Everton and Newcastle as an alternative to Anthony Gordon this month. Newcastle remain interested in the Everton winger, however, with the pair continuing to be apart in their valuation of the 21-year-old, a move for Ziyech could be more viable this month.

Various reports suggest that should an agreement be reached and Gordon makes a move to Tyneside, then Everton could look to Ziyech as a temporary replacement for him at Goodison Park. However, if a fee cannot be agreed between the Magpies and the Toffees, then Newcastle may look to offer Ziyech a route out of Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Moroccan has struggled to break into Graham Potter’s first-team squad and, following their January splurge, may have to be left out of their Champions League squad in order for the Blues to comply with homegrown player requirements. This could open the door for his departure from Stamford Bridge.

Agent travels to England amid transfer interest

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries could be on the move to England this month with reported interest from Manchester United, Newcastle United and Chelsea. After starring at the delayed European Championships in 2021, the Dutch defender secured a move to Italy that summer and has featured just-shy of 70 times for the club since his transfer.