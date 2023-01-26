Newcastle United and Everton ‘identify’ World Cup star as Anthony Gordon ‘alternative’
Hakim Ziyech’s fate this month could depend on where Anthony Gordon is playing his football next month with both Everton and Newcastle United ‘interested’ in signing the Chelsea winger.
Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:
Chelsea star ‘identified’ as Anthony Gordon alternative
Hakim Ziyech has reportedly been identified by both Everton and Newcastle as an alternative to Anthony Gordon this month. Newcastle remain interested in the Everton winger, however, with the pair continuing to be apart in their valuation of the 21-year-old, a move for Ziyech could be more viable this month.
Various reports suggest that should an agreement be reached and Gordon makes a move to Tyneside, then Everton could look to Ziyech as a temporary replacement for him at Goodison Park. However, if a fee cannot be agreed between the Magpies and the Toffees, then Newcastle may look to offer Ziyech a route out of Stamford Bridge.
The Moroccan has struggled to break into Graham Potter’s first-team squad and, following their January splurge, may have to be left out of their Champions League squad in order for the Blues to comply with homegrown player requirements. This could open the door for his departure from Stamford Bridge.
Agent travels to England amid transfer interest
Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries could be on the move to England this month with reported interest from Manchester United, Newcastle United and Chelsea. After starring at the delayed European Championships in 2021, the Dutch defender secured a move to Italy that summer and has featured just-shy of 70 times for the club since his transfer.
Whilst Dumfries has continued to play a major role in Inter’s campaign this year, Reports in Italy, as picked up by Sport Witness, claim that his agent Rafaela Pimenta has travelled to England to ‘hold talks’ with Premier League sides over a potential move before the January transfer deadline. Manchester United are seemingly the front-runners for his signature should the 26-year-old make a move to England, but Newcastle and Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in the Dutchman - although the pair don’t regard Dumfries as a priority target this window.