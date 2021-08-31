Scott Parker of Newcastle United tackles Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United during the Barclays Premiership match at Old Trafford on October 1, 2006. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images).

Ronaldo, whose move from Juventus to Manchester United was confirmed this morning, will likely make his first appearance at Old Trafford since May 2009 when Steve Bruce’s Newcastle travel to Manchester after the international-break.

The two sides meet on Saturday 11 September and Ronaldo has posted an emotional message on his Instagram, a message which may strike fear into Newcastle supporters who can expect a hungry and driven returning-hero.

Ronaldo wrote: “Everyone who knows me, knows about my never ending love for Manchester United. The years I spent in this club where absolutely amazing and the path we’ve made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronaldo also claimed his move was a “dream come true” and that “this is absolutely 100% the stuff that dreams are made of!”

This cam before a message that may worry Newcastle United fans ahead of their clash with the Red Devils:

"My first domestic League, my first Cup, my first call to the Portuguese National team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot and my first Ballon d’Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils.

“History has been written in the past and history will be written once again! You have my word!

“I’m right here!

“I’m back where I belong!

“Let’s make it happen once again!”