Newcastle are set to appoint Leicester City finance director Simon Capper as the club’s new chief financial officer, according to Mail Online. Capper has spent the past 12 years at the King Power Stadium having previously worked in the same position at Sheffield United.

He will become the club’s second behind the scenes addition from Leicester this year after recruitment operations manager Claire Burrows joined last month.

Burrows confirmed her new role on Twitter, posting: “So excited to announce that I will be joining Newcastle United as Recruitment Operations Manager.

“Great club, great city and amazing passionate people. What a time to be joining – the aspiration and ambition of the club is only going up.”

Capper’s arrival will be an important one for Newcastle as the club has to carefully manage its finances in order to adhere to Financial Fair Play guidelines while also planning to bolster Eddie Howe’s squad in preparation for Champions League football next season.

Since Newcastle’s Saudi-led takeover in October 2021, several senior positions behind the scenes have been filled with Dan Ashworth appointed sporting director, Darren Eales appointed as chief executive officer and Peter Silverstone as chief commercial officer.

The club have just announced a new front of shirt sponsor and home shirt for the 2023-24 campaign. Events company Sela have agreed a multi-year deal understood to be worth £25million-per-season, a significant upgrade on the £6.5million-per-season deal with former shirt sponsor FUN88.

Following the announcement, Silverstone said: “Sela joins us on our exciting journey back into the UEFA Champions League, enabling us to reach and engage with an even greater global audience together. We are proud to put their brand at the front and centre of our next stage of growth as an elite global Premier League club.