This comes after a shock merger was announced between the PGA Tour and PIF backed LIV Golf, ending a significant legal dispute. The LIV Golf circuit controversially launched in 2022, attracting a number of leading pros away from the established PGA Tour.

This led to an anti-trust lawsuit being filed against the PGA Tour last August by 11 golfers before it was taken over by LIV Golf. LIV claimed PGA illegally suspended players for taking part in the LIV tour without permission.

This caused unprecedented disruption to professional golf as notable pros such as Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson were forced to resign their memberships and became ineligible to compete in the Ryder Cup.

The lawsuit was due to be heard in 2024 but has now been settled with the merger seeing the PGA Tour and LIV Golf combine their commercial businesses and rights into a new company.

The new for-profit company will be chaired by Al-Rumayyan, who is also the chairman of PIF owned Premier League side Newcastle United.

Following the announcement, Al-Rumayyan said: “We are committed to unifying, promoting and growing the game of golf around the world and offering the highest-quality product to the many millions of long-time fans globally, while cultivating new fans.

“There is no question that the LIV model has been positively transformative for golf. We believe there are opportunities for the game to evolve while also maintaining its storied history and tradition. This partnership represents the best opportunity to extend and increase the impact of golf for all.

“We look forward to collaborating with Jay and Keith to bring the best version of the game to communities around the world.”

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement: “After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love.